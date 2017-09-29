Robert L. “Bob” Bowles | 1938 – 2017

Robert L. ‘Bob’ Bowles, 79, died Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born January 12, 1938, in Hutchinson, to Paul and Dorothy (Davis) Bowles.

Bob graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1956, attended Hutchinson Junior College, and graduated from The University of Kansas. He retired as Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for Lowen Corp. after 30 years with the company. Bob was a member of Prairie Dunes Country Club for almost 50 years, and enjoyed golfing and tennis.

On November 26, 1966, he married Donna Stanley in Junction City. Bob is survived by: wife, Donna; son, Jeffery (Maryann) of Highland Ranch, CO; daughter, Amanda Goetz (Jay) of Overland Park; brother, Paul (Myrna) of Tucson, AZ; sister, Sara Blodgett (Frank) of Hutchinson; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Darin Bowles.

Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2017, at Prairie Dunes Country Club, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Hospice House for the kind, compassionate care Robert received during his last days.