Report: State didn’t follow up on problems found at Kan. nursing homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal report says Kansas inspectors failed to follow up on nearly half the problems they found in nursing homes in 2014.

The Inspector General’s report issued Monday said federal officials examined 100 deficiencies related to health services that were found by state inspectors at 79 nursing homes. The federal investigators found that the state verified that the nursing homes fixed the problems in only 48 cases.

The Kansas City Star reports in other cases, inspectors from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services required the nursing homes to submit plans to correct problems but didn’t check to see if the plans worked.

The report cited a shortage of inspectors as a possible reason for the findings

Gov. Sam Brownback said he would study the federal findings.