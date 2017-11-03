Hutch Post

Rep. Marshall expects quick action on tax cut legislation

Rep. Roger Marshall

WASHINGTON–  The House Committee on Ways and Means released the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act Thursday.

First District Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. supports the measure and expects action on it next month.

“Our hardworking American taxpayers and local businesses deserve tax relief, and this is a huge step in that direction,” Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “The American family of four making the national median income of $59,000 will receive a $1,182 tax cut.

More than 80% of families in the Big First use the standard deduction. Doubling the standard deduction while allowing those same families to file their taxes on a postcard will make it so Kansans can spend that time and money as they see fit.

When the framework for tax reform was announced two months ago, the House promised to lower rates, simplify the code and let hardworking taxpayers keep more of their money. It is clear upon first review that the Ways and Means Committee has kept its word.

“I look forward to the Committee’s discussion, markup and having the bill on the floor of the House this year.”

  • lodge # 7

    Have you not read the bill ? Yes the average family will save $1,100 But the average business will save millions. And simply pushing the debt down the road causing higher inflation so that that $1,100 saved will have even less buying power actually loosing us money in the end.