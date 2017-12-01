Reno County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center closed Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, the entire Reno County Law Enforcement Center and Reno County Courthouse will be closed due to an upgrade to the electrical system.

This procedure can take anywhere from 12 to 36 hours, according to Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson.

During that time frame, the Hutchinson Police Department will have its Command Center located in a Command Trailer directly in front of the Law Enforcement Center. Any walk-in traffic to the Law Enforcement Center should be to the Command Trailer. Don’t attempt to enter the actual law enforcement center building.

All calls to the Police Department will be routed to the Command Trailer.

The 911 Dispatch Center will be functioning 100 percent from an off-site location.

Nothing will change for the Reno County Sheriff’s Patrol, but the Reno County Correctional Facility will be doing all book-ins and book-outs by hand due to the computer connectivity to the Courthouse being down.

The Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center will have security inside along with the electricians and maintenance personnel doing the electrical transfer.

Sheriff Henderson believes they should be up and running again by Saturday evening, but has built in a buffer so they can be up by Monday morning at the latest.