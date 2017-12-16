Reno County Commission has busy agenda for meeting Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It looks to be a busy schedule for the Reno County Commission next week as we head toward the Christmas Holiday.

That includes a request from a Hutchinson High School student, Seamus Wamsley to place an exchange house on courthouse property for the purpose of promoting literacy. That would include a small wooden structure similar to one initiated by First United Methodist Church and others in the community.

They’ll also consider salaries for elected officials which calls for a 2 % increase for the Reno County Clerk and Reno County Sheriff. All other elected officials pay remains unchanged for next year.

Also on the agenda is consideration of 2018 amendments to the Professional Services Contract for County Administrator Gary Meagher.

The commission will also get a presentation from Bob Fee of Fee Insurance on the Property and Casualty insurance for the county.

They’re also scheduled to get department updates from three department heads including Maintenance Director Harlan Depew, Aging and Public Transportation Director Barbara Lilyhorn and Automotive Director Kyle Berg.

The Reno County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Reno County Courthouse.