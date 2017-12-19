Reno County Commission approves salaries for next year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission approved the salaries for elected officials which calls for a 2% increase for the Reno County Clerk and Reno County Sheriff. All other elected officials pay remains unchanged for next year.

Sheriff Randy Henderson will have the largest salary at $85,540, while the County Clerk’s salary will be $68,743. The Register of Deeds and County Treasurer salaries will stay the same.

The commission also approved some amendments to the Professional Services Contract for County Administrator Gary Meagher for 2018.

His annual base salary for next year will be $126,128.00 and his monthly deferred compensation will be $2,041.00.