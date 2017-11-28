Reno Co. sales tax declines for 5th straight month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was almost a given that sales tax revenue for Reno County would fall far short of last year’s total. The November revenue numbers released by the county Tuesday morning certainly reflect that.

Sales tax revenue fell for the fifth straight month, when compared to 2016, at $392,416. That compares with $416,516 last year.

The number is still the second highest recorded by the county in the past 15 years, but still shows the slowdown in spending.

Year-to-date the county has taken in $3,965,122 — which is more than $530,000 short of reaching last year’s total of just under $4.5 million.

Sales tax numbers for November reflect shopping for the month of September.