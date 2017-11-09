Public hearing on future of Partridge Elementary School Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — A public hearing is set for Monday evening as part of a special meeting of the Haven USD 312 School Board. The hearing will give patrons one final chance to voice their thoughts on the proposed closing of the Partridge Elementary School.

The hearing comes after the board approved on a split vote to begin the process of closing the school due to continued decline in enrollment.

When the School Board began discussions on how to address declining enrollments at both Partridge and Yoder Elementary Schools, the three options were: close one of the schools, split the students into the two schools by grade, or simply leave things as they are.

After some discussion, the proposed closing began to center on the Partridge School. In March of last year, the board decided that the school would stay open. But the issue of the school has stayed with the board and surfaced again earlier this year.

Monday’s public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the Haven High School Auditorium. That hearing will be followed by the regular board meeting at 6:45, at which time the board could make its decision on the school.