Prosecutor: Officers justified in deadly Kansas shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City prosecutor has found that law enforcement officers were justified in fatally shooting a woman.

KMBC-TV reports that District Attorney Steve Howe made the decision after reviewing the Aug. 23 shooting of 26-year-old Ciara Howard in Olathe. He found that two Olathe police officers and a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy acted reasonably.

Police said deputies and police were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home when a standoff ensued. When officers and deputies entered the home several hours later, authorities said Howard threatened them with a weapon, and the officers opened fire. No officers or deputies were injured.