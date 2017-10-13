Preview: No. 12 HutchCC at Ellsworth

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a bye week, No. 12 Hutchinson Community College (5-1, 3-0) travels to Iowa Falls, Iowa, Saturday to face the Ellsworth Panthers (3-3).

The Panthers have been tough against the Blue Dragons the last two seasons, winning both games in Gowans Stadium.

HutchCC led the 2015 matchup by 35 before Ellsworth scored 42 unanswered to win 42-35.

Ellsworth left Hutchinson last season with a three-point victory.

Daren Dunn of Eagle Sports caught up with Jesse Montalto of Ellsworth to discuss this week’s game.

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday from Iowa on Country 102.9 and KWBW.