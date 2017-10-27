Preview: Dragons travel to Indy with conference in the balance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The only conference loss for No. 16 Hutchinson (6-2, 3-1) came last week to Butler. No. 6 Independence (6-1, 4-0) has yet to lose in conference play.

The winner of this matchup could very well win the Jayhawk Conference.

Saturday’s game is set to kick at 9:30 p.m. as the town of Independence celebrates Neewollah.

Daren Dunn of Eagle Sports caught up with Jason Brown of Independence ahead of Saturday’s contest.

AUDIO GUIDE

:20 — What has Independence on a roll after losing to Iowa Western to start the season?

1:23 — How do you keep Netflix from being a distraction?

3:34 — How has the culture at Independence changed so quickly?

6:36 — How do gameday operations change with the late kickoff?

8:14 — NFL talent on Pirate Roster