Preliminary hearing scheduled Thursday in Hutch murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 19-year-old man suspected of being the shooter in a murder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Leo Wells is charged with murder in the second degree.

Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm in reference to a shooting and located the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. That was on June 24.

Bond in the case is set at $350,000. The hearing is scheduled in front of Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen, however, all hearings are subject to change.