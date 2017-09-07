Preliminary hearing for rape case continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for a Texas man arrested in the beating and rape of his girlfriend has been continued by the defense over discovery issues, but also to enter into plea negotiations, that according to Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton.

Twenty-year-old Victor Pedraza facing two charges of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

He’s accused of beating and raping a foreign exchange student who attended HCC, then setting her passport and documents on fire. The two were staying with each other and had issues in the past.

Pedraza is being held on a bond of $207,000 and no new date has been announced for any future hearing.