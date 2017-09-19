Police: Teens used shotgun in attempted Kan. drive-thru window robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted aggravated robbery.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a fast food restaurant in the 700 Block of North Tyler in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 56-year-old employee told police an unknown suspect approached the drive-through window and asked for a drink. When the employee opened the drive-through window, a second suspect appeared and pointed possibly a shotgun at her and demanded money. The employee told police she fled from the window and the suspects fled on foot.

The suspects are described as two unknown black males approximately 15-16 years of age, 5-foot 6 to 5-foot 8 inches tall. One wore a white shirt and the other a blue shirt. Both wore blue jeans, according to Davidson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.