Police: Teen stole car from Kan. dealership following test drive

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony theft charges.

Just after 1p.m. Friday, 18-year-old Nathan Dimick of Salina test drove a 2011 Ford Mustang at the Long McArthur dealership, 3450 South 9th Street in Salina., according to police captain Paul Forrester.

Following the test drive, an employee went to get Dimick a business card. While he was away, Dimick allegedly stole the keys off of a desk and took the car.

An officer was dispatched to the dealership, collecting suspect information.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, police found the vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Hart and Drake Place in Salina. According to the police report, the vehicle may have had a broken axle.

An eyewitness reported seeing a male suspect with a “man bun” ditch the car. Capt. Forrester said that description matched that of the suspect from the dealership.

On Saturday, the officer who took the theft report was driving down Crawford Street in Salina when he noticed a man walking near Ninth Street with the same hairstyle and clothing as the dealership suspect.

Dimick had also given his name during the test drive. That helped police confirm his identity. Police arrested him and he was booked into the Saline County Jail for felony theft. The Mustang was valued at $20,000.