Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Police: Suspect used double-blade knife in Kansas robbery

by Leave a Comment

Police on the scene of Thursday’s robbery-photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to find a suspect.

Just after 7p.m. Thursday, police responded to 102 SW 37th Street in Topeka for a report of a robbery at the Kwik Shop, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones.

It was reported that a tall black male entered the store wearing a black hoodie and a purple bandana over his face, displaying a double-bladed knife and demanding money.

The suspect did escape with cash southeast from the business next to a Silver Honda Element with dents on the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Please follow and like us: