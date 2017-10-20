Police: Search underway for owner of abused dog at Kan. shelter

FORD COUNTY — Authorities are asking for help to locate those responsible a dog found near Dodge City.

The individuals brought the German Shepherd to the Dodge City Animal Shelter, according to a social media report from Dodge City Police.

Authorities at the shelter need to be in contact with the owner to find out if the dog has any medical issues.

A veterinarian rated the dog as 1 or emaciated on the Body Condition Scale for animal cruelty.

Five is being in perfect condition.

The dog is under medical care and supervision and will not be available for adoption until her health improves.

Please feel free to contact the Dodge City Animal Shelter (620-225-8180) with any information that could help.