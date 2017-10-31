Police search for suspects in SW Kansas drive-by shooting

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting.

Just after 11p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Prospect Avenue in Garden City, according to a media release.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located evidence that numerous shots were fired into the home. There was several children and an adult in the house when the incident occurred. Police reported to injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).