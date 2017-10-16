Police search for suspect who shot Newton homeowner, fled on foot

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and looking for a suspect.

Just before 8:30p.m. Sunday, Newton Police Officers were notified of a violent crime in the 400 block of Normandy Road, according to a social media report.

A homeowner witnessed someone trying to steal a vehicle and confronted the suspect. The suspect shot the property owner one time. The bullet passed through his abdomen and struck his arm causing multiple wounds. The Homeowner was transported for medical treatment. The suspect fled on foot.

Police encouraged everyone living in the area to remain in their homes. Bethel College in Newton was briefly placed on lockdown. That ended just after midnight, according to the school’s social media account.

The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police used a drone to assist with search efforts. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.