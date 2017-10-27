Police: Reward increased in search for suspect who shot Newton homeowner

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigating a shooting at a home in Newton and are searching for the suspect. Several individuals have come forward to add to the reward in the case, according to Wichita Police Detective Wendy Hummell.

Just after 8:30p.m. October 15, a homeowner witnessed someone trying to steal a vehicle and confronted the suspect. The suspect shot the property owner one time. The bullet passed through his abdomen and struck his arm causing multiple wounds. The Homeowner was transported for medical treatment and continues to recover.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 20’s, standing approximately 5’9″ tall with facial hair.

Since there is no crime stopper program in Harvey County, Wichita Police are encouraging anyone with information contact crime-stoppers 316-267-2111. Any information that leads to the arrest is eligible for the reward.