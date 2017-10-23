Police release pictures of Kansas armed-robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of weekend attempted-robberies or armed robberies and asking for help to identify suspects.

On Sunday officers responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Valero gas station in the 800 block of South Meridian in Wichita, according to a social media release. Police released pictures of the suspect.

Just before 1a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery to the Quik Trip in the 1600 block of east Lincoln in Wichita. The employee reports an unknown suspect entering the business and demanding money. The suspect indicated he had a gun. The suspect took cash and left the business.

