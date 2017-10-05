Police: Officers fatally shoot man in rural Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old suspect has died after being shot by an officer following an officer-involved shooting in southwest Kansas.

Garden City officials say in a news release that deputies were called Thursday to a rural area and a deputy encountered a person armed with a knife.

Police say the suspect was wanted by Garden City police and the sheriff’s office asked Garden City officers to transport the suspect on those charges.

Undersheriff John Andrews says the suspect became aggressive during a standoff with law enforcement. When he advanced toward officers in a threatening manner, officers shot the man.

The suspect’s name was not released.

The KBI is investigating the incident. Garden City police and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office are also conducting internal investigations.