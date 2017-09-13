Police: No charges in fatal Kansas bicycle accident

BARTON COUNTY — A 79-year-old Kansas man died in an accident Monday in Ellinwood,

Just after 11a.m., A man riding a bike was westbound in the 500 Block of E Street in Ellinwood, riding against traffic in the eastbound lane, according to Ellinwood Police Chief Art Keffer.

The rider made an abrupt turn to the north and was struck by a 2006 Chevy Silverado in the westbound lane.

The bicyclist, who recently moved back to Ellinwood, was pronounced dead at the scene from a local coroner.

Police will not file charges against the pickup driver, according to Keffer.