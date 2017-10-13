Police: Man jailed for September murder in Salina

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have made an arrest.

Just after 10a.m. on Sunday, September 10, police were sent to 721 Seneca in Salina in reference to a deceased person in a vehicle, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, they found a silver colored 2003 Lincoln Town Car parked in the driveway. Inside the car officers found the body of Raul Lopez-Vargas, 52, of Solomon, Kansas.

The case was determined to be a homicide.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police arrested Leobardo Velasquez, 38, of Salina in the 200 block of South 7th Street and booked him into the Saline County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000