UPDATE: Police identify Kan. man who died in shooting; woman critically injured.

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 4a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Western in Topeka, according police spokesperson Amy McCarter.

Officers found a man who has been identified as Joshua A. Jernagin, 30, Topeka, dead, according to Lt. John Sturgeon.

They also found an injured woman who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not reported an arrest. They are asking for anyone with information to call or come to the area near the crime scene speak to police.