UPDATE: School secretary jailed for alleged bomb threat against Pratt schools

PRATT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a criminal threat at Pratt High School.

According to Pratt Police, staff members at Pratt High School received a bomb threat from an unidentified person(s) through a fictitious e-mail account. In response, school administrators contacted officers of the Pratt Police Department and began planning for the evacuation of school students and staff and the cancellation of school events.

On Tuesday, officers of the Pratt Police Department, assisted by Troopers

from the Kansas Highway Patrol and their canine partners, conducted a

search of all USD 382 facilities. Following the search, supplemented by

USD 382 staff, officers were able to determine there to have been no device as indicated by the e-mail.

On Wednesday, acting on information obtained through a cooperative

investigation by school officials and local enforcement officers, a subject

was identified and taken into custody without incident. She is

identified as Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo, a 32-year-old white female, has

been booked into the Pratt County Jail on felony charges of Aggravated

Criminal Threat and Unlawful use of computers.

PRATT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials continue to investigate the alleged online threat against the schools in Pratt.

On Wednesday, the Pratt Police Department informed USD 382 officials that the investigation led to an arrest in connection with the email threat that prompted the district to cancel Monday night activities and classes on Tuesday, according Superintendent Suzan Patton.

The school district released no additional details Wednesday afternoon.

Police are expected to release additional details on the arrest of 32-year-old Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo. She was listed as a secretary for Southwest Elementary School in Pratt. They removed her name from the school web site late Wednesday.

She is being held in the Pratt County Jail on a $10, 000 Bond for Aggravated Criminal Threat; Cause Terror, Evacuation or Disruption and Computer Unlawful Acts; Access without Authorization with Damage.