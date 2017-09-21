Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday morning.

It was around 1:00 a.m. when it was reported that a male was unconscious on the side of the roadway in the 1200 block of East 4th. The male was riding a bicycle when struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

It’s believed that the suspect was driving a blue, or possibly teal green, 2002 to 2006 Nissan Altima. The Altima should have considerable damage to the right front corner.

The accident was reported by an anonymous person. If the identity of this person is known, please contact the traffic bureau at 620-694-2854 or the Police Department main number at 620-694-2816.