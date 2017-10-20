Police: Kansas man shot girlfriend after she stabbed him

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 6:30p.m., police were dispatched to a walk-in shooting at the fire station 15, 7923 East Lincoln in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police made contact with a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest and a 21-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his arm.

Both were transported to a local hospital. The woman was reported in serious condition, according to Davidson.

An investigating revealed that the two had an argument at a nearby apartment. She cut him on the arm with a knife and he shot her. They went to the fire station for help.

Police arrested the man identified as Kody Wade Bacon, according to the Sedgwick County Booking report and booked him for aggravated battery, domestic violence and marijuana possession, according to Davidson.