Police: Kansas man forced woman out of car, drove away

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for auto theft.

Just after 2p.m. Friday police responded to the 500 Block of SW Western in Topeka. A suspect forced a woman from her car and drove away, according to a media release. Dispatched officers located the vehicle and suspect in the 300 Block of SW Polk.

They arrested 45-year-old Craig L. Smith for Aggravated Robbery. An investigation revealed that Smith and the woman had a prior domestic relationship.