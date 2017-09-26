Police: Kansas armed-robbery suspect fled on bicycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and looking for a suspect.

Just after 6p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an armed robbery at the EZ stop in the 900 block of south Woodlawn in Wichita, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers made contact with a 23-year-old employee who stated an unknown suspect entered the business, approached the counter, and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect displayed a black handgun from his right-side waist area. Money and cigarettes were taken by the suspect and he left on a black BMX style bicycle. There were no injuries in this case.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall, 20-year-old black male weighing approximately 120-pounds. He was unshaven, wore a black overcoat and black pants.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Wichita Police