Police: Kan. man hospitalized after woman stabs him to escape assault

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and have arrested a suspect.

Just after 6p.m. Sunday police responded to report of a stabbing the 1600 Block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 25-year-old victim told police she was at the Frontier Hotel with a 41-year-old man. She said he became upset about a cell phone and hit her in the face multiple times and choked her.

The victim says she used a pocket knife to stab the man in the leg to get away. Emergency Medical crew transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect identified by the Sedgwick County Jail booking report as James Ritchie was also transported for treatment and then booked into jail for Aggravated Battery.

Ritchie has previous convictions for Aggravated Robbery, Drugs and Aggravated Battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.