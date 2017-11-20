Police identify Kan. teen critically injured after hit in crosswalk

SALINE COUNTY —A 13-year-old Kansas boy struck by a car Friday night remains in critical condition but is “awake and speaking with the medical staff,” according to a Salina Police Department spokesperson.

Police have also identified the driver involved in the accident as 19-year-old Gage Guebara of Salina.

Just before 6p.m. Friday, police were sent to the intersection of Schilling and Royal Drive in Salina after a report of a child struck by a car, according to Sgt. Brent Rupert.

He said a Chevy Aveo driven by Guebara was westbound on Schilling and attempted pass several vehicles waiting to turn left onto Royal Drive.

Guebara allegedly drove into eastbound traffic before cutting back in front of a Chevy Camaro that was turning. Guebara locked up the brakes before striking the 13-year-old boy, later identified as Ethen Lainer, of Salina, in a cross-walk on a scooter.

The impact threw the boy nearly 30-feet, according to Rupert. A girl also crossing the street was not injured.

Lainer was transported to Salina Regional Health Center in critical condition. He was then transferred by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.