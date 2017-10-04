Police continue search for Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects.

Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a call for reported domestic violence in the area of the 2200 block of SE Davies in Topeka, according to a media release.

As officers approached the scene, they witnessed one man firing a hand gun at another man at the intersection of 22nd and SE Davies.

The victim ran to the northwest while the subject who fired the gun ran from the officer to the south east. A perimeter was set up and a K9 track was attempted, but the officers were unable to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported as a result of the aggravated assault and area schools were notified and put on lock down for a short period of time while officers searched for the suspect.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to call the Topeka Police Department.