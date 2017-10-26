Police called after local man starts illegal fire in city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Officers were called to a residence early Wednesday in the 400 block of East 14th. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Damon Hunter had started a fire. When asked what he was doing, he said he was doing research. He claimed that he was burning gold and copper.

He was apparently violating a city fire code, so they tried to arrest him. He apparently fought with officers, forcing them to take him to the ground. Once in custody, officers found bath salts, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

You may recall that a Reno County jury found Hunter guilty of the two protection from abuse counts, but not guilty of aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery counts in a case from March of 2014.

According to statements made in court Thursday, he also has two convictions for possession of marijuana.

He asked for a signature, or own recognizance bond, which was denied by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.

Hunter will be back in court next week to see if the state files formal charges.