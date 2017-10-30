Police: Body of 20-year-old Kan. woman found in a pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman.

Just after 8a.m. Sunday police were dispatched to the 1400 block of south Topeka Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 37-year-old man told police he found a 20-year-old woman unresponsive inside of a pickup.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police released no additional details Sunday. Anyone with information regarding the case please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita Police.