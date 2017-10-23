Police ask for help to locate dangerous, Kan. robbery suspect

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated and are searching for a suspect last seen near downtown Winfield.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Winfield Police Department received a request for assistance from officers with the Arkansas City Police Department concerning their search for a subject in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred Saturday the Ark City Sonic. A residence was searched in the 1900 block of Booth Street but the subject in question was not located, according to a social media report.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., officers spotted the subject in question, believed to be 23-year-old Austin Ty Brownell.

He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a green backpack. Officers searched the area west of Millington in between the 1700 and 1800 blocks.

The subject was not located. After watching security camera video from a local business, it was determined the he fled northbound in the alley on the east side of Main Street. He is considered dangerous. If you see this subject, please call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be reported by calling Crimestoppers at 620-221-7777.