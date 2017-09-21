Police arrest burglary suspect Kan. woman found in her bedroom

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 4a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence located in the 400 block of NE Sumner in Topeka for an aggravated burglary.

The woman reported awaking and noticing a man in her bedroom. Realizing the man was not her husband a confrontation ensued. The male suspect fled the residence and was not located at the time. Surveillance images were disseminated to identify the male suspect identified as Thomas R McNeil Jr, 30,

Officers located him in the 2000 Block N Topeka Blvd when he was reported as a suspicious person. He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning and then to the Department of Corrections for charges of aggravated burglary, theft and battery related to this incident.

McNeil has previous convictions for theft, burglary, drugs and criminal use of a financial card, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.