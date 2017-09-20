Police arrest 2 suspects in Kansas counterfeit cash operation

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with forgery.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of East Second Street in Liberal, according to a Captain Patrick McClurg.

The search warrant was obtained in furtherance of an ongoing counterfeiting investigation. Investigators seized a number of counterfeit bills as well as equipment used to make the counterfeit bills.

Investigators arrested a 23 year old man and a 21 year old man without incident. They were booked into the Seward County Jail on forgery charges. Affidavits will be submitted to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking formal charges.

Police did not release names of the suspects.