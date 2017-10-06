Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Police arrest 13 more in Kansas sex trafficking operation

by 1 Comment

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating over a dozen suspects on sex trafficking charges.

On Thursday several Wichita police units worked together to focus on those individuals attempting to purchase sexual relations in the Broadway corridor in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.
Vice Detectives, the Wichita Broadway Corridor Team, Patrol South Community Policing Officers, Patrol North and South officers participated in the investigation. They arrested 13 men attempting to buy sexual relations, according to Davidson.

Police arrested 15 in similar operation in early September.

Davidson said the message is simple, “police will continue to conduct these assignments until no one is arrested. Do not come to the Broadway corridor to engage in this type of behavior or you may end up talking with a police officer.”

Please follow and like us:
  • Ryan

    “SEX TRAFFICKING” Buzzwords are cool aren’t they, except when they’re being used to push a narrative angle. This sounds like a good old fashioned prostitution entrapment scheme. You notice that it’s only the John’s that are getting busted here and not a single meth-addicted Broadway hooker getting arrested. Because sex trafficking and victim culture are the buzzwords. Not defending or condemning anybody here but let’s call it what it is. They don’t seem to be stopping any actual sex trafficking just arresting John’s that think they’re buying a prostitute. How about actually saving some women trapped in bad situations from bad people, arrest some evil pimp holding girls in a dungeon, then we can call it a “SEX TRAFFICKING STING.” otherwise this is the same plain old bait and switch prostitution scheme we were all watching on Cops back in the 80s and 90s.