Police: 8-year-old boy hit, killed by KC garbage truck

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say an 8-year-old boy has died after being hit by a garbage truck outside his grandparents” home.

Television station WDAF reports that Dra’Viontay Baker was playing in a small wagon with a 9-year-old friend when the truck hit him Friday afternoon.

Police say Dra’Viontay was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he died. Officials said the boy was a third-grader at Truman Elementary. His friend was not injured.

Police say the driver was not impaired and stayed on the scene until officers and medics arrived. The driver told police he was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the boy.