Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Police: 2 dead in Kansas shooting

by Leave a Comment

Law enforcement on the scene of Thursday afternoon fatal shooting -photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Kansas shooting.

Just before 230p.m. Thursday police received a call of a possible shooting on the north side of the Kansas river near the northwest 14th and Gage area in Topeka, according to media release.

After walking the area, officers located a possible crime scene. Upon further investigation two persons were located with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

No identifications of the deceased have been made as of yet for next of kin to be notified.

Please follow and like us: