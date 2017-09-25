Police: 2 dead after stabbing, fire; suspect in custody

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to an apartment building at 800 SW Polk in Topeka in reference a stabbing and a fire at from the same address, according to a media release.

Upon arrival officers located a man with life threatening injuries who was transported to local a hospital where he died. Officers located a second victim inside the building who was dead.

Later officers found Suspect Maximo Campillo-Echevarria, 62, on foot in the area. He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked for 1st Degree Murder (x2). Police did not release the names of the victims.

Topeka Fire Department, State Fire Marshall and Topeka Police were are conducting the investigation.