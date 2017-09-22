Police: 1-year-old Kan. girl dead in accidental shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 600 Block of North Michigan Street in Lawrence after report of a shooting involving a 1-year-old girl, according to a media release.

Despite life saving measures attempted by first responders, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, this incident is being investigated as an accidental shooting. Once the investigation is completed, the reports will be forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Police are not looking for any other persons involved in the incident.

No additional details were released.