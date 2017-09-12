Planned Parenthood abortion services returning to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of licensed abortion clinics in the region is growing. A Kansas City area clinic is expected to begin taking appointments next week.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license to book appointments for nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic and consultations are expected to begin Sept. 18. This is the first time the organization will offer the service in over five years.

The organization also is expected to receive a license for surgical and medication abortions at its Columbia, MO., clinic in the next few days.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued the licenses after a judge halted a state law restricting the practice.

An agency spokeswoman says licenses for clinics in Springfield and Joplin are still going through the formal review process.