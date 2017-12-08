Pickup/motorcycle accident sends Hutch man to Wichita hospital

RENO COUNTY — A 40-year-old Hutchinson man was taken to a Wichita hospital after a vehicle/motorcycle accident in the county Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to 4th and Mourn Lane around 4:20 p.m. for the accident.

Korey Holmberg, 17, of Hutchinson, told deputies he was eastbound on 4th Avenue in his pickup when he glanced left and collided into the rear of a motorcycle that was slowing down to turn left onto Mourn Lane. The rider of the motorcycle, David Shinn, was wearing eye protection, but no helmet. He was transported to Wichita due to a possible head injury. Holmberg was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured.

The accident is still under investigation.