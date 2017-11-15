Patty Macke-Dick reappointed chief judge of 27th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. — Chief Justice Lawton R. Nuss announced Wednesday that the Supreme Court has reappointed Judge Patty Macke-Dick to a two-year term as chief judge of the 27th Judicial District, which covers Reno County.

This appointment extension will be effective Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019.

Macke-Dick has served as district judge in Reno County since 1989 and chief judge since 2007.

“We are glad that Judge Macke-Dick agreed to serve another two years as chief judge, providing continuity in capable leadership in the 27th Judicial District,” Nuss said.

“I appreciate the confidence in me that the Supreme Court has shown by appointing me to serve another term,” Macke-Dick said. “I will do so with dedication to maintaining the quality of the courts in Reno County and all of Kansas.”

Macke-Dick is a native of Plainville and a graduate of Kansas State University and the University of Kansas School of Law.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to his or her judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.