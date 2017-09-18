Patient charged in fatal stabbing of Kansas psychiatrist

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A patient of a psychiatrist stabbed to death in the alley behind his holistic practice in Kansas has been charged with first-degree murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Umar Dutt made his first court appearance Monday in the Sept. 13 death of Achutha Reddy at the Holistic Psychiatry Services clinic in Wichita. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

His attorney Kurt Kerns says the case is complex and sad.

An attorney for Dutt’s family released a statement offering their condolences to the doctor’s family for their loss. Raj and Azra Dutt say their family has also suffered and will continue to suffer “the terrible toll and consequences of mental illness.”

His next court appearance is set for Oct. 3.