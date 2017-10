SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Another bridge project in the county will close a township road for a few days.

Reno County Public Works will replace a small bridge on Parallel Road between Yoder Road and Obee Road.

The road will close Monday and remain closed through Thursday, weather permitting.

The area is located just north of Cheney Reservoir. If you have any questions regarding this project, contact Reno County Public Works at 620-694-2976.