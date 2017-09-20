Outreach course coming to Hutchinson Community College

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HCC’s Reno County Outreach will be hosting a lifelong learning opportunity on Martin Luther’s Reformation and its impact on life today.

Attendees will learn from local pastor and lecturer Ted Weis how the Reformational movement began and continues to influence us today.

The three-session course will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12 & 19 in the Justice Theater of the Shears Technology Center on the campus of Hutchinson Community College. Cost is $45 per person.

For more information or to enroll, call Troy Bielser, HutchCC’s Reno County Outreach Coordinator, at 620-727-2790 or e-mail bielsert@hutchcc.edu.