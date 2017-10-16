OSHA fines company for accident that killed Hutchinson resident

RICHMOND, Ind. — A contractor will be required to pay more than $20,000 to the state of Indiana for safety violations stemming from a deadly fall in June at an area animal food manufacturer that killed a Hutchinson contract worker.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Bugg died June 27 after falling about 40 feet at the Purina animal food plant in Richmond, Indiana, while working with Brewer’s Restoration & Coating.

The company, which was performing maintenance on the Purina warehouse roof, has been fined $24,500 by the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a series of serious failures at the site, according to a safety order.

The cause of Bugg’s fall is unknown because the incident was not witnessed. Wayne County coroner Ron Stevens said in June that alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a contributing factor.